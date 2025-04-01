Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,132,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Get Sunrise Resources alerts:

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

In related news, insider James Cole acquired 39,764,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,027,516.28). 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.