Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,132,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
