Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,540,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 39,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $4.00 to $0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $5.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 18.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 371,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,550,000.

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,177,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.64.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

