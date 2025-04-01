Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance

STG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,487. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 103.50%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.