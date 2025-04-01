Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance

STG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,487. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 103.50%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

