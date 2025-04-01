Summit Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after buying an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $303.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

