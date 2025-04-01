Summit Financial LLC Sells 18,429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

