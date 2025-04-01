Summit Financial LLC Purchases 4,447 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

