Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,634.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.17 and a 52 week high of $245.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $13,350,279. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.