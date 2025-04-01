Summit Financial LLC Buys 281 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.8888 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

