StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,850,000 after acquiring an additional 532,702 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

UCON opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.