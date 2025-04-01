StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 9,759 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.