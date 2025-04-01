StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 225,575 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

