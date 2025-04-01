StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 6,601 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

RSPT stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

