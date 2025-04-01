StockNews.com Upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to “Buy”

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Aegon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.60. 7,906,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Aegon has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Aegon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.