StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

