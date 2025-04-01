StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 14,001 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $64,397.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,638,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,322.60. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Culp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

