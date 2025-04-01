StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 3,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,463. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.