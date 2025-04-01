Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.88. 305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.07.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

