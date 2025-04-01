Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $137,448,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,420 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 197,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,088,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SF opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

