Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 50.9% in March

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,400 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 639,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $71.32. 166,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.19. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $78.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

