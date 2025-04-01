Stephens Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

CYBR stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.31. 86,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.88 and its 200-day moving average is $327.12. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.63 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after buying an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

