Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:STLA opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.