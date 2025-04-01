Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $40.89. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

