STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Head to Head Survey

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 2 1 3.33

FitLife Brands has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.05%. Given FitLife Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 13.38% 28.03% 15.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and FitLife Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $62.76 million 1.75 $5.30 million $0.84 14.18

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

