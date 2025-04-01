SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 869,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.30. 336,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.05 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.