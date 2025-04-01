Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPT

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,646 shares of company stock worth $3,302,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.