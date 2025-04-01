Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
