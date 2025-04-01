Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 million-$24.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Spire Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Spire Global

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.34. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

In related news, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,590. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

