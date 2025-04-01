Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,823.39. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $202,623.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,879.71. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,021 shares of company stock worth $2,816,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

