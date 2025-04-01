SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.1% increase from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MYCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Get SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.