SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.1% increase from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MYCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $25.07.
SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
