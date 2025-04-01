SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MYMH)

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66.

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

