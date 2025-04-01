SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,179,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,218,000 after buying an additional 2,121,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

