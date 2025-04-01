SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

