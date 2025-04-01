S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,231,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $508.48 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.34 and a 200-day moving average of $510.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.