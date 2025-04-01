Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Director Matthew Pauls Sells 5,937 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,075. This trade represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SLNO opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -1.70. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
