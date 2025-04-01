Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Director Matthew Pauls Sells 5,937 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,075. This trade represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -1.70. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

