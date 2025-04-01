Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $305.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.55. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
