SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 69.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 15,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. SMX has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $619.88.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

