Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 642,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Price Performance
Shares of Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
About Skyworth Group
