Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 642,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Price Performance

Shares of Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

