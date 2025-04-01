Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,851,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 4,762,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,501.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $16.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.