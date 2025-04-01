SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,333,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 5,754,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73,330.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SJM Price Performance
Shares of SJM stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
SJM Company Profile
