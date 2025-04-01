Sidoti Csr Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

