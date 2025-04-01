Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 33.1%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ACV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. 74,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,679. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
