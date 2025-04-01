Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 33.1%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ACV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. 74,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,679. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

