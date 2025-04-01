Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Increases By 33.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TELNF remained flat at $14.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.
About Telenor ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.