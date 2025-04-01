Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Increases By 33.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNF remained flat at $14.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

