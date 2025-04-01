Short Interest in Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Decreases By 23.3%

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,714,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 3,538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SFGIF remained flat at $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $9.83.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
