Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Declines By 30.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

SKLTY stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

