Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 26.1%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 9.1 %

RCKHF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 14,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,981. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.