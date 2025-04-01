Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Expands By 36.6%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 6,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.26%.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

