Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Increases By 30.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

