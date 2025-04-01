Short Interest in NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Declines By 23.1%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NLCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 34,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,446. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.46.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.