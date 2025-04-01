Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 33.8%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 45,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,863. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 741,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

