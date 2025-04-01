Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Increases By 24.8%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.8 days.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.57.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.