Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Increases By 24.8%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.8 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.57.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

